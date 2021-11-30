Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $334.74 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

