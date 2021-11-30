Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $318,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,155 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $284.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $285.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

