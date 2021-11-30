Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.30 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.