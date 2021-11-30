Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

