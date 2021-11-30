Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $82.47 and a twelve month high of $108.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

