GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0040

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $27,023.16 and $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,686,583 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.