Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,751,983. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

SBAC opened at $355.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.75 and its 200-day moving average is $336.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.