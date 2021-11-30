Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,887 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LHC Group worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

