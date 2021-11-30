Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 353 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average of $201.44. The company has a market cap of $177.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

