Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,416.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,413.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
