Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,815 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,561.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,416.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,413.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

