Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,777 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42.

