Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.55. 11,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,232,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

