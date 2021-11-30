Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 6,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

