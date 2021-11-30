Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

