Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.22.
GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
