Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 64,609 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,609 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLW. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 263.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

CLW stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

