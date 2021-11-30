Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,406 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,649 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,062,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

