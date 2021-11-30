Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,082 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

