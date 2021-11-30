Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,678 Shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Broadstone Acquisition worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,667,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSN opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

