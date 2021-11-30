Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,622 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADOC opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

