Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

