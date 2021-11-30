Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Materialise worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Materialise by 24.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Materialise by 161.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

