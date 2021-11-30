Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iCAD worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

