Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSRU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,016,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of PRSRU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

