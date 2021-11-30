Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.