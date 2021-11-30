Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,718,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1,776.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 844,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 799,400 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

