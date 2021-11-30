Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.