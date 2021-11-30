Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $84,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.80. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,746. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22.

