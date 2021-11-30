GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Down 0.7%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,320.52 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.70). Approximately 3,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 40,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22.

GlobalData Company Profile (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

