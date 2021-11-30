Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

