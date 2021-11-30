Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

