Glitch 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.46 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $142.31 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00093764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.76 or 0.07886797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.42 or 1.00148894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

