GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

