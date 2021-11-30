Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $6,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,735,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 187,258 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

