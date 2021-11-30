Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,324 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

