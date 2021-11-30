Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $261,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

