Geode Capital Management LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Yumanity Therapeutics worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMTX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

