Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,474 DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of DallasNews as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77. DallasNews Co. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.64.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

