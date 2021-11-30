Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,516 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Moxian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Moxian in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Moxian in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

MOXC opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Moxian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

