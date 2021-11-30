Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 174,565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 69.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 984,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 404,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 874,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.