Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $444.75 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Yandex comprises approximately 15.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $444,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 6.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 3.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $3,206,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.