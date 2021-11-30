General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 367.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

