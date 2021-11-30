General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

GD stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

