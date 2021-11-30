GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDIFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.