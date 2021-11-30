GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. GB Group has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

