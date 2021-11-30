GB Group (LON:GBG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GBG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get GB Group alerts:

GBG opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Monday. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 867.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.