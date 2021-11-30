GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of GAN worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GAN by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in GAN by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GAN by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 435,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,848 shares of company stock worth $4,712,377. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

GAN stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $423.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

