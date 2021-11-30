Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,649,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,982. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

