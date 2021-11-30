FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -405.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.