FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.
NYSE:SAND opened at $6.24 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
