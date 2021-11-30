FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.24 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

