Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.